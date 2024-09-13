Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,725,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.2 %

SNY stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

