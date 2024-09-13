Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 53.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7,100.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SSL opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.