Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 47.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.07. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,790. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

