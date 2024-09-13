Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,654 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,791,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $35.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock worth $1,667,418 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

