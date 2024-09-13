Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,450 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares in the company, valued at $20,195,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.