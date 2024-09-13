Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RS opened at $274.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.83.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.