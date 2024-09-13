Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,980 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $365,246,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $181,141,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $175.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

