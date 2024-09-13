Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,400 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 248,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FTLS stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.