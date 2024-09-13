Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

