Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,119 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,929,000 after buying an additional 2,510,422 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DNB opened at $11.25 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

