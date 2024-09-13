Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 533,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

