Savant Capital LLC Has $477,000 Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 386,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
ADX opened at $21.11 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.