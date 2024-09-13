Savant Capital LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $263.94 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

