Savant Capital LLC Has $595,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 659,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

