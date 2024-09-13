Savant Capital LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 405.4% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $373.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $374.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

