Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

