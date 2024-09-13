Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11,119.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

