Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11,119.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity National Financial
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What are earnings reports?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.