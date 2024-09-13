Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.