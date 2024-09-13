Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,663 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 159,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $27.78 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.