Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

