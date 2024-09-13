Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

