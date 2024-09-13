Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,640,495. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HCP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

