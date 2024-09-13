Savant Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 224,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $254.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.79 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

