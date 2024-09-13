Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.