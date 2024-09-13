Savant Capital LLC Takes $550,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $448.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

