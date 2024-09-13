Savant Capital LLC Takes $633,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 103.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

