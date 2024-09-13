Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,607,000 after buying an additional 197,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
