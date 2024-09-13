Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

