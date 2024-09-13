SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,607 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,185,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

