Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

