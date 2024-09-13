Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $895.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

