Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $112,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.70 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -214.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

