Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $133,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

GEHC stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

