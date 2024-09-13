Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

