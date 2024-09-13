Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $433,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,014.11.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $996.56 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $957.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $954.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

