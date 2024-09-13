Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $339.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.23 and a 200-day moving average of $300.17. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

