Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $11,375,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

KDP stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

