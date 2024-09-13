Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

