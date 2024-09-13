Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

