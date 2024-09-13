Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

