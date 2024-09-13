Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after acquiring an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $70,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA
In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IQVIA Trading Up 0.5 %
IQV stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
