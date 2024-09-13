Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $67.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

