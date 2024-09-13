Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $377,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 738,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.