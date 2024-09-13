Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hess by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Hess by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Hess by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

NYSE:HES opened at $127.65 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

