Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 647.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of A opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

