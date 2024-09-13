Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

