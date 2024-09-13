Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Sysco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

