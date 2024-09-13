Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

