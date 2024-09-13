Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in eBay by 42.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

eBay Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $63.27.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

