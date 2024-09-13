Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

